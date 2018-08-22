Congress leader Gurudas Kamat body brought to Mumbai; last rites on Thursday

national

Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan, Opposition Leader in state Assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil and other leaders were present at the Mumbai airport

Gurudas Kamat

The mortal remains of Congress leader Gurudas Kamat, who died in New Delhi following a heart attack, was brought on Wednesday. Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan, Opposition Leader in state Assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil and other leaders were present at the Mumbai airport.

The former Congress general secretary's body would be kept at his Chembur residence between 8 AM and 10:30 AM on Thursday where Congress workers will pay their last respect. Final rites of Kamat (63) would be carried out at Chembur crematorium with state honours at 11 AM, the Congress said.

