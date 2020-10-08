Hathras rape case: Congress leader in custody for video remarks

Congress leader Shyoraj Jivan, who was caught on camera allegedly trying to incite public sentiment in Bulgarhi village over the rape of a 19-year-old allegedly by four upper caste men, was taken into police custody on Thursday afternoon when he arrived at the Hathras police station in response to a summon issued to him.

The Congress leader was seen in the purported videos, admitting that the party used the Hathras incident for furthering its politics as it had been devoid of issues for a long time.

He was seen using provocative language while speaking to the victim's family and the entire Valmiki community apparently with the intent to inflame caste violence in the district.

Jivan is a former minister of state in the Union Cabinet and national secretary in the party.

Hathras police had booked Jivan under sedition charges and summoned him for interrogation within 24 hours. The case was lodged on Wednesday night.

The Congress leader, however, denied all the allegations.

"I thank the media for turning me into the biggest anti-national in the country. I will explain whatever I have to, to the police," he said.

