Congress leader M Veerappa Moily: Third front will be a stillborn child

Mar 12, 2018, 12:51 IST | Agencies

Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily on Sunday said a third front will be a "stillborn child," and asserted that only a "confederation" of parties, led by his national outfit, can take on the BJP-led NDA

M Veerappa Moily. Pic/AFP
Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily on Sunday said a third front will be a "stillborn child," and asserted that only a "confederation" of parties, led by his national outfit, can take on the BJP-led NDA.

With reports of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Telangana counterpart K Chadrasekhar Rao making efforts to forge a non-BJP, non-Congress front doing the rounds, he said without the Congress, one cannot think of an "alternative" to the BJP. "It (third front) will be a stillborn child. Without the Congress, you can't think of an alternative," the former Union minister said. "The Congress has to lead (a broad anti-BJP front)," Moily said.

"Definitely, they (those trying to prop up a third front) can't do without the Congress. Without the Congress, they can't think of finding a common leader because they are all regional forces," he said, adding that the regional parties will have to bind themselves with a national party (Congress).

