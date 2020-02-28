Congress leaders meet Ram Nath Kovind, demand Amit Shah's resignation

Accusing Home Minister Amit Shah of 'abdication of duty' during the communal violence in Delhi, a Congress delegation led by party chief Sonia Gandhi on Thursday urged President Ram Nath Kovind to call for his resignation and remind the Centre of its "raj dharma".

Reading out parts of the memorandum that the party submitted to the president, Gandhi said both the Delhi government and the Centre remained "mute spectators" instead of trying to take remedial measures to control the situation.

"We call upon you and the constitutional office you hold, that the life, liberty and property of the citizens are preserved, secured and protected. You should immediately call for the removal of the home minister given the gross ineptitude, abdication of duty and his inability to contain the situation.

"We owe this to the citizens who have lost their loved ones, their homes and their livelihood and most of all their long-cherished amity and brotherhood. We hope you will take decisive action on this matter," she told the media after meeting the president.

"Rashtrapatiji, you are given the highest possible responsibility under the Constitution of India: to act as the conscience keeper of this government and to remind it of its constitutional duty and the pillars of raj dharma by which any just government must abide," she said, flanked by senior leaders of her party.

