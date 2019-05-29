Congress leader's relative, 2 aides arrested for blackmailing TV producer in Malad

crime

On May 16, the TV producer received a call from an unknown number in which the caller stated he was a close aide of a fugitive gangster, demanding Rs 25 lakh

Picture of the 3 accused in the case

The Mumbai crime branch has arrested a relative of Mumbai based Congress leader and two of his aides. The arrested accused are identified as Rohan Redekar, 27, Shashank Varma, 33 and Bhupesh Kumar Prasad, 36 and are residents of Malad.

According to sources, Pradeep Kumar, who is the producer of the TV series 'Jaat Na Poochho Prem Ki' is the victim in the case. On May 16, he received a call from an unknown number in which the caller stated he was a close aide of a fugitive gangster.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Casting director arrested for blackmailing 27-year-old model in Oshiwara

Kumar told the police, "The caller told me to work together with them in Mira Road on the TV serial. We know all about you. You have two days to give me Rs 25 lakh."

Kumar in turn told him that he does not have that kind of money and the accused can do whatever he wants about it, then disconnected the call.

The caller once again got in touch with Kumar and said," You are not taking me seriously, you said 'do as I please', you will regret those words." Post that Kumar blocked that particular number.

On May 17, the caller texted Kumar stating, "Today might be your day, but from tomorrow it will be ours. Ensure that you reply by 1 pm tomorrow. Kumar went on to receive another text that read, " Be ready as you will get what you asked for tomorrow."

Also Read: MIM corporator booked for raping and blackmailing 27-year-old woman

Upon reading that, Kumar requested the caller to leave him alone as he is just a common man. Despite this, the caller made threats with dire consequences to Kumar.

Following that, Kumar approached the police and filed an FIR against the unknown caller and registered a case against the accused under sections 385, 387 and 506 (II).

An officer stated that during the investigation the cops identified the caller and arrested him and two other aides.

An officer revealed that the accused had some monetary dispute with Kumar and had plotted this entire drama in order to teach him a lesson.

DCP detection Akbar Pathan confirmed the arrest and also said that they are investigating the case from all angles

Top News Stories Of The Day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates