Congress leaders write to Sonia Gandhi on CWC polls, claims Sanjay Jha; party denies

Suspended Congress leader Sanjay Jha has claimed that about a hundred party leaders have written to interim president Sonia Gandhi for elections to the Congress Working Committee and the party president's post. IANS had on July 29 reported about a letter being circulated in the party.

Sanjay Jha who has been sacked as party spokesperson tweeted "It is estimated that around 100 Congress leaders (including MPs), distressed at the state of affairs within the party, have written a letter to Mrs Sonia Gandhi, Congress President, asking for change in political leadership and transparent elections in CWC."

It is estimated that around 100 Congress leaders (including MP's) , distressed at the state of affairs within the party, have written a letter to Mrs Sonia Gandhi, Congress President, asking for change in political leadership and transparent elections in CWC.



Congress leader Randeep Surjewala vehemently denied such a letter. "Special Misinformation Group on Media-TV Debate Guidance" in its what's app of today directed to run the story of a non existent letter of Congress leaders to divert attention from Facebook-BJP links."

"Of course, BJP stooges have started acting upon it," added Surjewala.

Party Secretary Pranav Jha said "no such letter has been received" by the party.

Responding to a question, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said that "the party has internal democracy and the party gives liberty to such leaders to write a letter to the party and the CWC is well within the right to elect its leader"

The party alleged that such leaders are acting at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

IANS on July 29 had reported that Congress leaders are considering writing a collective letter to the Congress Working Committee to elect or appoint a new full-time party president as Sonia Gandhi is set to complete one year as interim party chief.

Top sources had said at that time that the group of leaders has met at least twice to deliberate on the issues of party organisation and a draft letter is being prepared. One of the leaders who is privy to the developments confirmed the move. But the sources did not reveal the names as the group wants to have wider consultations on the issue.

However, sources said, "the move is not against Rahul Gandhi as the only motive is to have a permanent president and there should be a clear line of command in the party."

