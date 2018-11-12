'Congress-led alliance in Telangana will win Assembly elections'

national

"Their big promises are visible only on hoardings, in newspapers and television channels. There is a nexus and understanding between Modi and KCR and their thinking is same and they have a similar mindset," Shukla charged

Rajiv Shukla

The Congress on Sunday said the party led 'grand alliance' in Telangana would emerge victorious in the December 7 Assembly polls by winning 80 seats and form the next government.

Addressing a press conference here, Rajiv Shukla, the party's national spokesperson, attacked caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao over going back on his promise to make a Scheduled Caste leader Chief Minister after formation of a separate Telangana state.

Rao had also not fulfilled his promise to provide one lakh government jobs, two BHK houses, resolve farmers' issues, education and the health sector, among others, he said. "There are some fake surveys (on TRS victory)...Our survey says the Congress-led alliance will get 80 seats. Definitely Congress will form the government in Telangana," he said.

Shukla said people have realised that the chief minister has made false promises and now wanted a change. The Congress leader alleged that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and KCR were masters in cheating people by making false promises. "Their big promises are visible only on hoardings, in newspapers and television channels. There is a nexus and understanding between Modi and KCR and their thinking is same and they have a similar mindset," Shukla charged.

Nov 19

Last date for filing nominations for the elections

Dec 07

Day elections will be held

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever