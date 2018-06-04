Congress: Madhya Pradesh voters' list has 60 lakh fake names

A delegation of the party, led by Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath, met EC officials and alleged that the BJP government in the state had included the names of 60 lakh fake voters in the electoral roll



Congress MP President Kamal Nath along with senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia address a press meet, in New Delhi. Pic/PTI

The Congress on Sunday accused the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh of electoral misconduct by including the names of 60 lakh "fake voters" in the voters' list and requested the Election Commission (EC) to remove all such entries from the electoral rolls of the 230 assembly constituencies in the state.

A delegation of the party, led by Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath, met EC officials and alleged that the BJP government in the state had included the names of 60 lakh fake voters in the electoral roll. "We have given proof to the EC that the voters' list of Madhya Pradesh is fraudulent. Sixty lakh fake voters have been enlisted in it. We have conducted our own enquiry in 100 constituencies."

230

No. of assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh