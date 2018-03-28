Congress makes fun of Amit Shah over faux pas

The Congress on Tuesday poked fun at Amit Shah saying it agreed with his description of Karnataka's Yeddyurappa government as "number one" in corruption



Amit Shah collects foodgrains from a farmer family during a campaign at Doddabathi village on Tuesday. Pic/PTI

The Congress on Tuesday poked fun at Amit Shah saying it agreed with his description of Karnataka's Yeddyurappa government as "number one" in corruption in a gleeful reference to a gaffe made by the BJP president when he sought to mention Siddaramaiah but named his party's former CM instead.

Congress social media in-charge Divya Spandana Ramya went to town on Twitter over Shah's comment at a press conference in Karnataka. "Who knew Amit Shah could also speak the truth – we all concur with you Amit ji. B S Yeddyurappa is the most corrupt!" she tweeted.

In another tweet, Ramya said this was not the first time Shah had expressed such feelings towards Yeddyurappa. Shah had said, addressing the media, "An SC retired judge has said that if a comparison is made on corruption, then the Yeddyurappa government would get the number one award." Former BJP Karnataka chief Prahlad Joshi, sought to nudge him by naming Siddharamaiah, the Congress CM in the state, and Shah promptly corrected himself. "Er...Siddaramaiah government will be given the number one award," Shah said.

