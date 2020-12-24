Congress march to Rashtrapati Bhavan against farm laws stopped, Priyanka Gandhi taken into custody

Congress delegation-led by Rahul Gandhi, marching to the Rashtrapati Bhavan, was stopped by the Delhi police on Thursday. Only a small delegation was allowed to enter the Rashtrapati Bhavan to submit a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind, seeking his intervention for the withdrawal of the farm laws.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and several other Congress leaders were taken into custody by the police and taken to Mandir Marg police station.

Delhi Police take Priyanka Gandhi and other party leaders to Mandir Marg Police Station in New Delhi. https://t.co/YHBbXmF8nC pic.twitter.com/IDKwfV7N3a — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2020

“We're living in democracy and they are elected MPs. They have the right to meet the President and they should be allowed. What is problem with that? The government is not ready to listen to lakhs of farmers camping at borders,” said Priyanka Gandhi after being stopped by the police.

“Any dissent against this government is classified as having elements of terror. We are undertaking this march to voice our support for the farmers,” she added.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury reached Rashtrapati Bhavan. Rahul said, “I told the President that these farm laws are anti-farmer. The country has seen that farmers have stood up against these laws.”

#WATCH | There is no democracy in India. It can be in your imagination, but not in reality: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Delhi Police taking party leaders into custody during their march to Rashtrapati Bhavan pic.twitter.com/7oYfUDEkEM — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2020

New Delhi: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad & Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury met the President earlier today & submitted a memorandum containing 2 crore signatures seeking his intervention in farm laws issue. pic.twitter.com/Sqy6xdhNzw — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2020

The Delhi police said that around 50-60 Congress workers were detained who joined party leaders Rahul Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and Gulam Nabi Azad to march towards Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Rahul Gandhi along with his sister and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra started off from the party headquarters and were joined by senior party leaders Anand Sharma, Shashi Tharoor, Ghulam Nabi Azad, K.C. Venugopal among others.

The signatures have been collected by the Congress after it launched a nationwide campaign against the three Central farm laws. Addressed to the President of India, the memorandum has been signed by the farmers, farm labourers and other stakeholders opposing these legislations right from the initial stage of introduction of these bills in Parliament.

The farmers have been protesting against the three Farm Laws at several borders of the national capital for the last 29 days. The farmers have been demanding the repealing of these farm laws. Several rounds of talks with farmers have failed.

