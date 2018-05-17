Congress' midnight drama at Supreme Court

Agitated over Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala's decision to invite BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa to form the government



Dipak Misra

Agitated over Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala's decision to invite BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa to form the government, the Congress on Wednesday night approached the Supreme Court seeking an immediate intervention by the chief justice, against what it called as "encounter of the Constitution".

The Congress urged CJI Dipak Misra to hold an urgent hearing since Yeddyurappa is slated to take oath as chief minister at 9 am on Thursday. Senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi said the party has sought hearing on its petition on Wednesday night itself. "We have filed a petition before the SC and have urged the registrar to allow hearing on it tonight itself," Singhvi said, adding that immediate hearing has been sought as the matter is very serious.

