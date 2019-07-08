Congress ministers in Karnataka resign voluntarily to enable cabinet reshuffle

national

This decision of resignation was taken at a breakfast meeting of Congress ministers at G Parameshwara, Deputy Chief Minister's residence which was attended by AICC general secretary K C Venugopal and CLP leader Siddaramaiah among others

Dissident MLAs from JD(S) and Congress leave Raj Bhavan after meeting with Karnataka Governor Vajuibhai Vala in Bengaluru on Saturday. Pic/PTI

Bengaluru: In a last ditch to save the 13-month-old Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka, hit by resignations of over a dozen legislators, the Congress said its ministers have resigned voluntarily to enable reshuffle of the cabinet and make way for the disgruntled MLAs on Monday. This decision of resignation was taken at a breakfast meeting of Congress ministers at G Parameshwara, Deputy Chief Minister's residence which was attended by AICC general secretary K C Venugopal and CLP leader Siddaramaiah among others.

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy held discussions with Congress leaders after the meeting. "For the larger interest of the party, yesterday and today we had detailed discussions with senior leaders and ministers. Today morning we met the ministers. In the prevailing condition, the ministers themselves voluntarily resigned ministership as far as the Congress ministers are concerned," Venugopal stated after the meeting. "They have left it to the Congress party to take the necessary decision to reshuffle the cabinet, to settle the issues in the present scenario. I sincerely thank the ministers," he added. CLP leader Siddaramaiah too said all ministers of the Congress party have voluntarily resigned and have given "full freedom" to the party to reshuffle the ministry.

