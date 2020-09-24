Congress MLA dies of Covid-19 in Bengaluru

Congress' Karnataka legislator B. Narayan Rao died of Covid-19 at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Thursday. He was 65.

Rao was critically ill with multi-organ failure, after he was diagnosed with a severe Covid-19 infection, and passed away at 3.55 p.m., Manipal Hospital director Manish Rai said in a statement.

#Congress' #Karnataka legislator B. Narayan Rao died of #Covid19 at a private hospital in #Bengaluru on Thursday. He was 65.



Rao was critically ill with multi-organ failure, after he was diagnosed with a severe Covid-19 infection, & passed away at 3.55 p.m.@INCKarnataka pic.twitter.com/bhBU8JRmqJ — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) September 24, 2020

Rao represented the Basavakalyan assembly seat in the state's Bidar district.

"Rao was admitted in our hospital on September 1 after he tested Covid positive. He was in a very critical state on multiple support systems, including ventilator, till he breathed his last," Rai said.

Rao's death comes a day after Minister of State for Railways and BJP MP from Belagavi, Suresh Angadi, died of Covid on Wednesday night at New Delhi's AIIMS.

BJP's newly-elected Rajya Sabha member Ashok Gasti also succumbed to the infection in the Manipal hospital on September 17. He was 55.

Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) legislator from Sira in Tumakuru district, B. Satyanarayana died on August 4 in the same hospital after prolonged illness due to multiple organ failure though he tested Covid negative. He was 67.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever