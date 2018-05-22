Congress MLA: Horse-trading audio clip released against BJP fake

The Congress had released three such tapes claiming that the BJP leaders were trying to 'poach' on the party MLAs



In a development that could leave the Congress red-faced in Karnataka, its MLA Shivaram Hebbar on Monday dismissed as "fake" an audio clip released by the party to allege that the BJP offered money and ministerial berth to him for cross-voting during the floor test in the Assembly.

The Congress had released three such tapes in run up to the floor test, claiming that the BJP leaders were trying to 'poach' on the party MLAs by offering 'blandishments'.

One of the tapes released by the party allegedly had conversation between Hebbar's wife and BJP leaders, who allegedly offered money and ministerial post to woo him to vote for the BJP. In the tape in question, B S Yeddyurappa's son B Y Vijayendra and his close associate B J Puttuswamy are heard speaking purportedly to Hebbar's wife, offering money and ministerial position to her husband if he cross-voted in favour of the BJP during the floor test. However, in a Facebook post in Kanadda, Hebbar questioned the authenticity of the audio clip, saying her wife did not receive any such call.