Congress MLA injured in fight; notices sent to 4 who skipped meet

Bengaluru: In an ugly turn in the ongoing power game in Karnataka, a Congress MLA was injured in an alleged brawl with a colleague lawmaker at a resort even as the party issued notices to its four legislators who skipped a crucial CLP meeting amid BJP's alleged poaching attempt.

Anand Singh was hospitalised after he and J N Ganesh, both from Ballari district, had a heated argument and came to blows late on Saturday night at the resort where the party MLAs are herded together, Congress sources said on Sunday.

In its notices to four MLAs on Sunday, the party sought to know why action should not be taken against them under the anti-defection law for not attending Friday's Congress Legislature Party Meeting that was a show of strength against BJP's alleged bid to dislodge the ruling coalition.

Singh has “a black eye and suffered blunt injuries,” according to sources at the private hospital where he is undergoing treatment. He had also complained of uneasiness in the chest but was now in the ward and “fine”, they added. Ganesh is among the disgruntled Congress MLAs who was reportedly in touch with other dissidents in the party and on the BJP's radar in its alleged toppling game.

Congress spokesperson and former Nizamabad MP Madhu Goud Yakshi said the scuffle was related to some business issue and had nothing to do with politics. “The scuffle has nothing to do with politics. They come from the same district and have business relations. It (the fight) is something related to that,” he said.

Congress MLA gifts Siddaramaiah Benz?

Amid political turbulence in Karnataka, Congress MLA Byrathi Suresh has courted a fresh controversy after media reports of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah receiving a luxury car from him surfaced. Denying the reports, Congress leader and minister D K Shivakumar said Siddaramaiah has not been gifted a Mercedes-Benz car by Suresh, but it had

been given for his travelling purposes.

