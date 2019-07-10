Congress MLA Nitesh Rane granted bail on surety of Rs 20,000

national

Rane was granted bail by Sindhudurg court against a surety amount of Rs 20000 on condition that he will appear before Kankavli police station every Sunday

Nitesh Rane

On Wednesday, Congress MLA Nitesh Rane who was arrested for threatening and abusing highway engineer was granted bail by a court. Rane, son of Narayan Rane, former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, was granted bail by Sindhudurg court against a surety amount of Rs 20000 on condition that he will appear before Kankavli police station every Sunday and not repeat such an offence.

Yesterday, Rane and his supporters were sent to 14-days judicial custody by Kankavali court. Rane and his supporters, who were irked over the poor condition of the Mumbai-Goa highway, vented their ire on a road sub-engineer by bathing him with wet mud and slime and even attempted to tie him to a bridge.

Rane, accompanied by Kankavli Municipal Council President and activists of the NDA-affiliated Maharashtra Swabhiman Party (MSP) had gone to inspect road repairs being carried out on a stretch of the bridge on the Gad River near Kankavli.

#WATCH: Congress MLA Nitesh Narayan Rane and his supporters throw mud on engineer Prakash Shedekar at a bridge near Mumbai-Goa highway in Kankavali, when they were inspecting the potholes-ridden highway. They later tied him to the bridge over the river. pic.twitter.com/B1XJZ6Yu6z — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2019

They accosted the sub-engineer, Prakash Shedekar, questioning him on the bad condition of the roads and protested how the people had to battle slime and mud daily, and the potholed roads routinely. Videos of the incident went viral on social media evoking mixed reactions, with many condemning the incident.

Rane is the son of MSP President and former Chief Minister Narayan Rane. Later in the day, Nitesh Rane was arrested for threatening and abusing highway engineer for not completing the Mumbai-Goa highway.

With inputs from ANI

