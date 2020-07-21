Congress MLA: Sachin Pilot offered me money to join BJP, but I refused

Congress MLA from Rajasthan Giriraj Singh Malinga alleged on Monday that rebel party leader Sachin Pilot had offered him money to join the BJP. He said talks were held at Pilot's residence and subsequently, he had alerted Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot about the conspiracy to topple the Congress government in Rajasthan. "I had a talk with Sachinji. He offered me money to join the BJP, but I refused, saying I will not join the saffron party," Malinga told the media.

He did not disclose the amount that he was allegedly offered to join the saffron party. Asked if it was between Rs30 crore and Rs35 crore, Malinga said he was offered the "going rate". He said he would not join the BJP even after resigning as an MLA. "How will I face the people of my area? What will I tell them?" he asked.

The former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA from Badi, along with five other legislators of the Mayawati-led party, was inducted into the Congress in September last year. The lawmakers had handed over affidavits to state Assembly Speaker CP Joshi to merge the legislative party with the Congress.

'Petition is premature as decision pending'

The Rajasthan High Court on Monday resumed hearing a petition filed by Sachin Pilot and 18 other dissident Congress MLAs, challenging the disqualification notices issued to them by the assembly Speaker. Abhishek Manu Singhvi, counsel for the Speaker, argued that the petition was premature as a decision was yet to be taken on disqualifying the MLAs from the House.

Minister seeks to know source of clip

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat questioned the authenticity of the audio clips, cited by the Congress to allege his involvement in a purported bid to topple the Rajasthan government, after the state police served him a notice to give his voice sample. In a statement, Shekhawat sought to know the source of the audio clips and how the state police got them.

