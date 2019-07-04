Congress MLAs in a resort ahead of voting in Rajya Sabha polls tomorrow

national

60 Congress MLAs have assembled here in a resort in Gujrat and rubbished reports about the possibility of cross-voting

Representation Image

Ahead of the two Rajya Sabha by-polls scheduled for July 5, more than 60 Congress MLAs have assembled here in a resort on Thursday and rubbished reports about the possibility of cross-voting from their side.

They also refuted reports that the Congress Party was taking the MLAs to Mount Abu in Rajasthan to avoid poaching by BJP.

"Tomorrow is the Rajya Sabha election. Gujarat is a big state and many MLAs are coming from different places and our senior who is ex-minister along with other senior leaders are teaching the new MLAs on how to vote in this election," Congress MLA from Vav Geni Thakur told ANI here.

Dispelling the rumors of cross-voting, she added, "There is no chance of cross-voting and if there is any chance of cross-voting why will those MLAs come along with us."

The by-polls voting is scheduled to take place on July 5 for two seats vacated by BJP's Amit Shah and Smriti Irani.

