Congress moves Supreme Court for urgent hearing on Karnataka issue

The media converged at the residence of Supreme Court Chief Justice Dipak Misra in anticipation of an urgent hearing on the matter



Supreme Court

The Congress has late on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking late-night hearing of its plea challenging Karnataka Governor Vajubhai R. Vala's decision to administer an oath to BJP legislature party leader B.S. Yeddyurappa on Thursday morning at the Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru.

The media converged at the residence of Supreme Court Chief Justice Dipak Misra in anticipation of an urgent hearing on the matter.

After Karnataka Governor invited Yeddyurappa to form the new government in the state, the Congress approached the Chief Justice with plea challenging the Governor's decision.

Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi led his party's challenge.

The Congress said the Governor denigrated his office, trampled the Constitution and acted as a BJP puppet.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates