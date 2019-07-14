Congress MP alleges illegal coal mining in West Bengal, to raise issue in Parliament

national

He also questioned the Centre's role in combating the corrupt practice and said that no action was taken despite him raising the issue

Representational image

New Delhi: Congres Rajya Sabha lawmaker Pradeep Bhattacharya alleged that illegal coal mining is rampant in various parts of TMC-ruled West Bengal and stated that he will raise the issue in Parliament on Sunday. He said, "Illegal mining has been rampant in West Bengal. Contractors are working in collusion with political parties. They have been working in connivance with TMC people in Bengal. No one acts against these contractors as politicians are benefitted."

"I will raise this issue in Parliament," Bhattacharya said. Pradeep Bhattacharya also stated that the Centre did not take any action in combating the corrupt practice despite him raising the issue. "I raised the issue with Gadkari ji at a consultative committee meeting. Once I asked him to order an investigation in the matter," he said, adding that the illegal mining is being run by mafias in many coal fields including that in Jharia, Raniganj, Purulia and Bankura. "Even CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) does not do anything," he said. The Congress leader earlier had given a zero hour notice in the upper House of Parliament but "could not get the opportunity because of some important issues."

With inputs from ANI

