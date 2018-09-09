Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia targets Modi over demonetisation
The decision to withdrawing 86 per cent of the country's currency was a bad decision and did not benefit the people, he said
Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia has targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the government's 2016 demonetisation.
Scindia, who toured Madhya Pradesh's Bundelkhand and Vindhya regions from September 6-8, told IANS that the Modi government announced the note ban "in a dictatorial way which has led to serious repercussions for the economy". He said that poor people in particular had to go through a hard time and many lost their jobs due to the sudden ban Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes.
The decision to withdrawing 86 per cent of the country's currency was a bad decision and did not benefit the people, he said.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Watch: Truck gets stuck as the canal bridge it was crossing collapses