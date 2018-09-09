Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia targets Modi over demonetisation

national

Madhya Pradesh senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia speaks during a program on 'Jan Aakrosh Sabha', in Jabalpur, Saturday, Sept 8, 2018/PTI

Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia has targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the government's 2016 demonetisation.

Scindia, who toured Madhya Pradesh's Bundelkhand and Vindhya regions from September 6-8, told IANS that the Modi government announced the note ban "in a dictatorial way which has led to serious repercussions for the economy". He said that poor people in particular had to go through a hard time and many lost their jobs due to the sudden ban Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes.

The decision to withdrawing 86 per cent of the country's currency was a bad decision and did not benefit the people, he said.

