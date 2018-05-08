Congress MPs challenge rejection of impeachment notice against CJI

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who was one of the signatories of the impeachment notice in Rajya Sabha, mentioned the matter for urgent listing before a bench headed by Justice J Chelameswar, the senior-most after CJI Misra



Dipak Misra. Pic/PTI

Two Congress MPs on Monday moved the Supreme Court challenging the rejection of the impeachment notice against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra by the Rajya Sabha Chairman, claiming that the reasons given were "wholly extraneous" and not legally tenable.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who was one of the signatories of the impeachment notice in Rajya Sabha, mentioned the matter for urgent listing before a bench headed by Justice J Chelameswar, the senior-most after CJI Misra.

While Justice Chelameswar initially asked him to mention the matter before the CJI, the bench, also comprising Justice S K Kaul, later asked Sibal and advocate Prashant Bhushan to "come back tomorrow". Justice Chelameswar also said he was on the verge of retirement.

