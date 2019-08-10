Congress MPs, MLAs in Maharashtra to donate salary for flood relief

national

Congress MLAs and MPs from Maharashtra would be donating money for flood relief in the state

Flood-like situation in Kolhapur. Pic/ CMO Maharashtra's Twitter

The state of Maharashtra has substantially received heavy rainfalls in the month of August that has led to a greater loss. Many prominent districts and cities have been hit with floods resulting to loss of numerous lives. Congress MLAs and MPs from Maharashtra would be donating one month's salary for flood relief in the state, the party said Friday.

State Congress president Balasaheb Thorat made the announcement after touring flood-affected areas of Sangli, Kolhapur and Satara. He was accompanied by Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar and state Congress working president Vishwajit Kadam.

Instead of rescuing thousands of people who are stranded in floodwaters, ministers are on "flood tourism" in rescue boats, Thorat alleged.

