'Congress-NCP must pay for Raj's rallies'

national

BJP wrote to EC, stating that he had been canvassing for UPA candidates

The Bharatiya Janata Party has demanded that the expenditure on Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's rallies be added to the account statement of the Congress and the NCP candidates. This comes a day after mid-day reported how the election authorities were faced with a peculiar question pertaining to Thackeray's rallies.

BJP leader Vinod Tawde has now written to the chief electorate officer on behalf of his party, stating that Thackeray had been openly appealing to the people to vote for the UPA in upcoming Lok Sabha polls. "Because of his [Thackeray's] appeal, we want the EC to consider our demand. We want the expenses made on these events to be added to the account statement of UPA candidates," he said.

Thackeray started his political campaign on Friday from Nanded, where Congressman and ex-CM Ashok Chavan is the UPA candidate. The Commission reserves the right to verify the expenditure claims of registered parties and their candidates.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates