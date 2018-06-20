Congress: No alliance in Andhra Pradesh with any party

Rahul Gandhi has said the Congress would decide on the special status to the state on the first day of its rule if the United Progressive Alliance comes to power, he said

Chandrababu Naidu/AFP

The Congress on Wednesday said it will not tie up with any party in Andhra Pradesh for the state assembly polls and general elections next year. People of the state were not happy with the ruling dispensation (Telegu Desam Party) on the issue of special status, said Congress in charge for Andhra Pradesh Oommen Chandy after meeting party President Rahul Gandhi.

"The BJP and the TDP cheated the people of Andhra Pradesh on the issue of special status to the state. We have no intention to have alliance with any of the parties. Our alliance is only with the people of the state," Chandy told reporters. Gandhi has said the Congress would decide on the special status to the state on the first day of its rule if the United Progressive Alliance comes to power, he said.

Chandy also said people of the state were "very upset" on issues of GST and farmers.

Also Read: N Chandrababu Naidu Indulging In Spit-And-Run Politics, Say BJP

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates