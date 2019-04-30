Congress Parivar had an important role to play in country's development, says Shatrughan Sinha

national

Shatrughan Sinha

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): Shatrughan Sinha, who recently left BJP and joined Congress, on Friday lauded Mohammad Ali Jinnah along with Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel and Jawaharlal Nehru, saying they all had a role to play for India's independence.

"Ye Congress parivar Mahatma Gandhi se leke, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel se leke, Mohammad Ali Jinnah se leke, Jawaharlal Nehru se leke, swargiya Indira Gandhi se leke, Rajiv Gandhi se leke aur Rahul Gandhi se leke... inki party hai jinka desh ke vikas me, desh ki tarakki me, desh ki azadi me sabse mehatvapurna aur sabse bada yogdaan hua, isliye hum yaha aye (Congress family from Mahatma Gandhi to Sardar Patel to Mohammad Ali Jinnah to Jawaharlal Nehru... It is their party. They had the most important role in development and freedom of the country. This is the reason why I have come here (in Congress)," Sinha said while addressing a rally here.

Sinha was in Madhya Pradesh to campaign for the state Chief Minister Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath, who is contesting from the Chhindwara Lok Sabha parliamentary constituency against BJP's Nathan Shah. Both Kamal Nath and his son were present at the event. "Aur ek baar jab aa gaya hu pehli aur shayad aakhri baar Congress party me, to kabhi ab mudkar jane ke liye nahi aya hu (Now that I have joined the Congress party for the first and the last time, now I won't leave it)," he added.

At the same rally, Sinha also said that the people of the country are curious about Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY) while expressing hope that the scheme will be implemented if his party is voted to power in the ongoing general elections. "The Congress government has waived the loan of farmers in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh. People are curious about NYAY scheme now," he said.

Sinha, who left the BJP being denied a ticket contest the Lok Sabha election from Patna Sahib constituency in Bihar, said, "It is fine when they (BJP) do something. If our leaders come up with some ideas, they are not able to digest these." Under the NYAY scheme, the Congress party has promised to give Rs 72,000 annually to the poorest among the poor.

