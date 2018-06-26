Congress President Rahul Gandhi Attacks PM Modi over women safety

The report, citing the survey of 550 experts on women's issues, said India was the most dangerous country in the world for women because of the high risk of sexual violence and human trafficking

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi citing a report which said that India is the most dangerous country for a woman because of risks of rape and violence.

Gandhi said that while Modi frequently posts yoga videos, such reports were a shame for the country. "While our PM tiptoes around his garden making yoga videos, India leads Afghanistan, Syria and Saudi Arabia in rape and violence against women. What a shame for our country!" Gandhi tweeted, tagging a report based on a survey by Thomson Reuters Foundation.

The report, citing the survey of 550 experts on women's issues, said India was the most dangerous country in the world for women because of the high risk of sexual violence and human trafficking for domestic work, forced labour, forced marriage and sexual slavery. The report further said India was also the most dangerous country in the world for cultural traditions that impact women for which the survey cited acid attacks, female genital mutilation, child marriage and physical abuse.

