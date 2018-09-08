Congress President Rahul Gandhi clocks 46,000 steps during Kailash Mansarovar Yatra

national

One of the photos Rahul Gandhi uploaded on Twitter

Posing a challenge to "haters" of Rahul Gandhi, the Congress yesterday asked whether they can "keep up" with its president, saying he has clocked over 46,000 steps while travelling more than 34 km during his Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

The party also posted a picture of a smiling Rahul posing in front of Mount Kailash, considered the abode of Lord Shiva, on Twitter along with details of his trekking details compiled by popular fitness mobile app 'fitbit'. The fitbit data showed Rahul having travelled 46,433 steps, 203 floors, 34.31 km over 463 minutes, while burning 4,466 calories.

"Leaving all the haters behind, CThe party also posted a picture of a smiling Rahul posing in front of Mount Kailash, considered the abode of Lord Shiva, on Twitter along with details of his trekking details compiled by popular fitness mobile app 'fitbit'ongress President Rahul Gandhi sets the pace during his Kailash Yatra. Can you keep up?" the Congress said on its official Twitter handle.

Rahul is expected to be back from his Kailash Mansarovar Yatra by end of this week. The Congress chief also tweeted a video of the hills on his official Twitter handle and said, "Shiva is the Universe".

