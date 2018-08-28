Congress President Rahul Gandhi congratulates MK Stalin on becoming DMK President

national

MK Stalin was congratulated by Rahul Gandhi on being elected as DMK's new president

MK Stalin/Agency Photo

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday congratulated M.K. Stalin after he was elected the DMK President.

"Congratulations to M.K. Stalin on being elected President of the DMK. I wish him happiness and success as he begins a new chapter in his political journey," Gandhi said.

