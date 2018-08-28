Congress President Rahul Gandhi congratulates MK Stalin on becoming DMK President
MK Stalin was congratulated by Rahul Gandhi on being elected as DMK's new president
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday congratulated M.K. Stalin after he was elected the DMK President.
"Congratulations to M.K. Stalin on being elected President of the DMK. I wish him happiness and success as he begins a new chapter in his political journey," Gandhi said.
