Congress President Rahul Gandhi visits former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee in AIIMS

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday visited former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for "routine check-up".

According to statements from the BJP and the hospital, Vajpayee has been admitted in AIIMS for routine check-ups and investigations, as per doctors' advice.

The AIIMS, in its statement, said that the veteran leader's condition is stable and tests are going on.

