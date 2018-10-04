Congress: Problems can be solved if Mayawati trusts Rahul, Sonia

national

The Congress on Wednesday asserted that if Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati trusts Congress president Rahul Gandhi and United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, then all problems can be sorted out between the two political parties.

Soon after Mayawati's accusations of Congress attempting to wipe out the BSP, the Congress made efforts to mend the differences. Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Congress party's national spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "At times, out of emotions, sweet and bitter things are said. But at last, if Mayawati Ji holds absolute trust in Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi then other creases can be ironed out. If there are creases, we will iron it out with love and respect."

Speaking to ANI earlier, Mayawati said: "While Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi want a Congress-BSP alliance in the poll-bound states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and in Lok Sabha elections, Congress party MP and former chief minister Digvijay Singh, who due to the fear of the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate unfortunately does not want an alliance between the two parties."

When the Congress was categorically if the party will continue to support the BSP despite the allegations, Surjewala said, "Decision on alliances is not discussed in press conference. Wherever the Congress party feels that another party can strengthen the vision and the ideology of the Congress, talks will be held for a possible alliance. The only agenda for Congress is to save the people of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat from the Bharatiya Janata Party. If any party wants to join us in the agenda, they are most welcome. If they are not, they can walk their path, but that does not weaken the agenda to defeat the BJP."

Mayawati announced her decision today to go solo in the upcoming Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh assembly polls due end of this year.

Speaking to ANI exclusively, the BSP chief maintained suspense over her party's stand on alliance with the Congress and grand alliance in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. She restricted her statement to the upcoming assembly elections. She told ANI, "There will be no alliance with the Congress. The BSP will fight the upcoming assembly elections in poll-bound states Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh on its own."

