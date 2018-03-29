Congress questions Election Commission for giving clean chit to BJP IT head

The Congress on Wednesday questioned the Election Commission for exonerating BJP's IT head Amit Malviya for leakage of poll dates for Karnataka assembly polls, and also for releasing a "press note explaining BJP's version"



Representational picture

The Congress on Wednesday questioned the Election Commission for exonerating BJP's IT head Amit Malviya for leakage of poll dates for Karnataka assembly polls, and also for releasing a "press note explaining BJP's version". Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted: "Intriguing events on 'Date Leak' and BJP's role appear on ECI website.

"First EC gives a clean chit to BJP National IT head by keeping him out of purview of enquiry, yet uploads another 'Press Note' explaining BJP's version! Now, who is putting EC's credibility at stake?" he asked attaching the EC order and the press note.

Surjewala earlier, in a tweet, noted that on Tuesday Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi went to EC with BJP IT head's explanation and the poll panel had exonerated Malviya and then ordered an inquiry, and terming it "strange" why Malviya was not questioned.

The Election Commission on Tuesday formed a six-member panel to probe the leakage of poll dates for Karnataka assembly polls and submit a report within seven days. Malviya and Karnataka Congress social media in-charge Srivatsa tweeted declaring the dates for election in Karnataka, even before the EC announcement.