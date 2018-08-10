Congress, Rahul Gandhi responsible for triple talaq bill not being passed: Ananth Kumar

national

Rahul Gandhi/PTI

The BJP today held Congress president Rahul Gandhi responsible for the triple talaq bill not getting the parliamentary nod in the Monsoon Session, saying his party supported it in the Lok Sabha but not in the Rajya Sabha due to its double standards.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar told reporters that Gandhi and his party are directly responsible for the stalling of the bill, which entails prison term for Muslim men charged with instant divorce. The Lok Sabha, which passed the bill, was adjourned sine die today. Kumar termed the Monsoon Session a landmark session, saying 21 bills were passed in the House which sat for 20 hours more than the allocated time.

