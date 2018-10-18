Congress reaches out to Mumbaikars for manifesto

national

Senior leaders from Delhi will be in city next week to interact with cross-section of society

P Chidambaram will visit the city on October 27

If you cannot approach the Congress, the party will reach out to you. In 'poll mode' and highly aggressive against the BJP governments in the Centre and state, senior Congress leaders will interact with a cross-section of the society in Mumbai next week to know the views, aspirations, and expectations of stakeholders from the Rahul Gandhi-led party that has been projecting itself as a strong alternative to the current dispensation.

Studying civic issues

The outreach is part of the Lok Sabha election manifesto committee which is headed by former finance minister and fiercest critic of the BJP, P Chidambaram. Before the lawyer visits the city on October 27 to have a high level consultative session with the leaders of business and industry, his junior team will be in Mumbai on October 23 to know the civic issues in detail. The inputs will be incorporated in the election manifesto of the party.

The sub-committee of the main manifesto committee will also interact with various civic activists on urban issues and challenges at MCA in Bandra Kurla Complex at 10:30 am on October 23. Selja Kumari, ex-union minister and Rajya Sabha MP, will head this unit. Chidambaram will bring to the city his main committee for consulting with business leaders, investor groups, policy experts, members of trade associations and banking sector, among others, on the challenges before the Indian economy.

Write to the Congress

Mumbai Congress committee president Sanjay Nirupam said the venue for Chidambaram's interaction was still being worked out. Nirupam said, "Mumbai Congress is trying to approach all the stakeholders for both the meetings. But if someone is unable to connect with the party, they can reach out to mumbaicongress@gmail.com and give his/ her views for the party's manifesto."

