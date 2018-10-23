Search

Congress remains leaderless, directionless, says Prakash Javadekar

Oct 23, 2018, 23:29 IST | IANS

He said with the passage of time the Congress has become "narrow" in its approach and irrelevant in its ideology

Congress remains leaderless, directionless, says Prakash Javadekar
Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday said the Congress leadership in Rajasthan as well as in Delhi is "leaderless and directionless" as it has been unable to decide its chief ministerial and prime ministerial candidates.

The Minister referred to "infighting and confusion" prevailing in Rajasthan Congress over whether former chief minister Ashok Gehlot or state party president Sachin Pilot should be the chief ministerial candidate."

"Amid all this, Congress leader P Chidambaram triggered a fresh controversy by saying that Congress has not officially declared Rahul Gandhi as its prime minister candidate," said Javadekar, who is also BJP's Rajasthan state election in-charge.

He said with the passage of time the Congress has become "narrow" in its approach and irrelevant in its ideology.

"That's the reason why Congress is now limited to four states from 16 states, while BJP has enhanced its presence in 19 states from 6 states under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said after inaugurating the state media centre.

"We are winning elections on development issues, while Congress has no such issue," he added.

"I feel sad when I see them (Congress leaders) crying foul over petty issues such as voting machine failure when they lose elections. But when they win elections, they remain silent," he added.

"EVM, Aadhaar and GST were ideated under Congress rule; we credit them for the idea, but they keep opposing them. Even National Register of Citizens (NRC) was conceptualised by former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi which is now being protested by Congress leaders," said Javadekar.

"Surprisingly, this is the party (Congress) which stands with those JNU students who raise slogans of 'Bharat Tere Tukde Honge'. Congress leader Tharoor openly opposes the building of Ram temple in Ayodhya by diving Hindus into 'good' and 'bad' Hindus," he said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International, and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in the headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Tags

prakash javadekarnational news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Uttarakhand forest fire to be put out soon says Prakash Javadekar

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK