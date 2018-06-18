Congress says PM Narendra Modi's Niti Aayog address 'half truth'

He asked the Prime Minister to explain the reason for a steep decline in the GDP, asking if demonetisation and the "flawed" Goods and Services Tax (GST) were responsible

The Congress on Sunday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for presenting a "rosy picture of an economy" at the Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog, saying his address was a mix of "half-truths" and "tall tales".

"Half truths, tall tales, and fallacy define PM's address at Niti Aayog. Presenting a 'rosy picture' of economy, Modiji only tells us Q4 GDP (gross domestic product) growth figure yet forgets that GDP growth this year is at just 6.7 per cent - a four-year low now! Did he promise to de-accelerate GDP in 2014?" party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said in a tweet.

He asked the Prime Minister to explain the reason for a steep decline in the GDP, asking if demonetisation and the "flawed" Goods and Services Tax (GST) were responsible.

"India's GDP grew by an average of 7.8 per cent during 10 years of UPA (United Progressive Alliance) as per old GDP numbers. Instead of 'Jumlas', Modiji should tell why did the GDP fall steeply to 6.7 per cent in 2017-18 despite changing the GDP calculation methodology? Was it because of his disastrous DeMo and flawed GST?" he said.

In another tweet, Surjewala dubbed Modi the "master of destroying institutions", citing the condition of banks, manufacturing industry and employment, particularly for the youth.

"Lastly, petrol prices hurt every Indian as Modi government earned over Rs 10 lakh crore in four years by additional taxes and that the Reserve Bank of India's Consumer Confidence Survey (May 2018) found 48 per cent Indians felt worsening economic conditions and inflation. Are these the 'Acche Din' that you promised Modiji?" he added.

