Congress sees red over Development Plan, seeks Narendra Modi's intervention

City Congress yesterday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to withdraw the state government's decision to open salt pans and no-development zones in Mumbai for affordable housing.

In a letter to Modi, Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam urged him to intervene in the decision, which is part of the Development Plan (DP) 2034, taken by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

There was an urgent need for the Prime Minister to address the issue and instruct Fadnavis to stop the new Development Plan, which would allow builders in Mumbai to have a field day, he said. "Mumbai city cannot afford to have these tracts of land, which are the last remaining open spaces, fall prey to the builder lobby."

Nirupam said the DP, in its present form, will disturb the ecological balance of the financial capital. "Fadnavis has been deliberately trying to defile the ecological balance of Mumbai. And it is extremely unfortunate to watch this happen even after the World Health Organization listed Mumbai as the fourth most polluted metropolitan city in the world."

