Congress' 'shehzadi' sowing poison in children's heart: Yogi slams Priyanka over viral video

national

"We made it clear that criminals will either be in jail or they will be on their way to "Ram naam satya hai"," said Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath

Fatehpur (Uttar Pradesh): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday hit out at Congress general secretary for UP, Priyanka Gandhi, over a video in which children were seen using objectionable language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Terming Priyanka Gandhi as "shehzadi", the UP CM claimed, "I was seeing a video of the Congress' "shehzadi" (princess) which went viral. At an age, when kids should be taught about 'cultures', she is sowing poison in their hearts. She is teaching them to abuse. This is the reality of the Congress party"

"Shehzadi is roaming around to show that she is a well-wisher. When there are flood and drought, then they do not remember India. At that time, they go to Italy. When elections are around, they begin to tour to show that they are the biggest well-wishers," he said addressing an election rally here.

The chief minister also boasted about dealing with criminals with a heavy hand. "We made it clear that criminals will either be in jail or they will be on their way to "Ram naam satya hai"," said Yogi Adityanath.

Crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for getting Masood Azhar listed as a global terrorist, the chief minister said, "You would have read that UNSC has declared Masood Azhar a global terrorist. This has happened due to PM Modi's diplomacy. The countdown for Masood Azhar has begun just like Osama bin Laden."

Yogi also accused the rival parties of being soft on terrorism.

"The first job that SP government took after coming to power in 2012 was to take back cases against terrorists," he said while referring to the various terror attacks between 2005-2014.

"Why are Congress, SP, and BSP being so generous towards terrorists?" the CM questioned. Taking a dig at BSP president Mayawati, the BJP leader said, "I want to ask Mayawati jee, how did you go to seek votes for the people who insulted Baba Sahib?"

The Lok Sabha polls in the state are scheduled to be conducted in all seven phases. The first four phases were held on April 11, 18, 23 and 29. The rest three phases are scheduled to be conducted on May 06, 12 and 19. The results will be announced on May 23.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates