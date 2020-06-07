Congress slams BJP for organising Amit Shah's virtual rally in Bihar amid COVID-19

Slamming the BJP for organising a virtual rally, scheduled to be addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah today, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh on Sunday said that the ruling party is doing politics amid coronavirus outbreak. "The Prime Minister had locked the country to save the countrymen from COVID-19. But those people do not see anything other than politics and the result of that is despite pandemic BJP has started politics in Bihar even the date of the election not announced yet. Whether the election will be held on time or not due to this epidemic but these people are doing a virtual rally in Bihar," Singh told ANI.



"People of Bihar need treatment and stranded migrants need to be sent home. It is necessary to strengthen the health facilities and to ensure the presence of the doctors but these people are doing a virtual rally there" he added. The Congress MP further alleged that the BJP is distributing mobiles phone in all the district headquarters of state so that people can watch Shah's rally.



"People are being lured by the BJP to watch this rally but the fact is no one wants to see the face of Modi ji and Amit Shah. Today RJD observing 'Garib Adhikar Diwas' to counter BJP's virtual rally while Congress Bihar unit is holding 'Shradhanjali Diwas' to pay homage to those people who died during COVID-19 in the country," he said. (ANI)



Assembly polls in Bihar are due in October-November this year.

