Congress slams government over appointing Pragya Thakur to parliamentary committee on defence

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday slammed the government over the appointment of controversial BJP leader Pragya Thakur to a crucial consultative committee on defence and said it was "unfortunate for the country".

According to a bulletin issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, Thakur will be part of the 21-member committee headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

"It is unfortunate for the country that an MP accused of spreading terror has been nominated as member of a defence-related committee. Modi 'has not been able to forgive her from the heart' but she has been given the responsibility of important issues such as the country's defence.

"That is why if there is Modi, anything is possible," Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said in a tweet in Hindi.

