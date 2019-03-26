Congress slams Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calls him anti-poor

national

Responding to the critics, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Tuesday said that it is "shameful that pro-rich PM Modi (is) opposing the world's biggest anti-poverty scheme"

Narendra Modi. Pic./Twitter Narendra Modi

Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi "anti-poor", the Congress party on Tuesday said it is "shameful" that the BJP and its leaders are opposing an anti-poverty scheme announced by Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

On Monday, the Congress President announced the 'NYAY' (Minimum Income Guarantee Scheme) scheme for five crore poorest families of India, which was criticized by the BJP and its leaders.

Responding to the critics, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Tuesday said that it is "shameful that pro-rich PM Modi (is) opposing the world's biggest anti-poverty scheme".

He said the scheme is not a "Top Up Scheme", but every poor family shall be rightfully entitled to Rs 72,000 per annum.

"This will apply to both urban and rural poor families. Rs 72,000 would be deposited directly in the bank account of the woman of the family" Surjewala told reporters here.

He said that in the Economic Survey 2016-17, the Modi government had accepted that India under the Congress reduced poverty.

"Poverty, which was 70 per cent during Independence has come down to just 22 per cent in 2011-12," he said.

"With the path breaking NYAY, now Congress will eradicate the remaining poverty too."

The Congress leader also said that the "anti-poor DNA of suited-booted PM Modi and his incompetent Finance Minister Arun Jaitley stands exposed as they bitterly oppose the scheme."

"Hypocrite Modiji can happily waive off Rs 3.17 lakh crore for a handful of crony friends but opposes Rs 6,000 per month respite for poor", he said.

Surjewala also said Modi can wear a suit of Rs 10 lakh, but opposes relief for poor.

"Hypocrite Modiji can spend Rs 6,000 crore on self-publicity and Rs 2,010 crore of people's money on 89 foreign visits, but opposes Rs 6,000 per month respite for poor," he added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates