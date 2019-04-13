Congress: Smriti Irani is a liar, she has falsified education records

national

In a stinging attack on Smriti Irani, Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi sang the title track of the popular soap opera 'Kyunki saas bhi Kabhi bahu thi' by changing the lyrics to "qualification ke roop badalte hain"

Smriti Irani in Amethi. Poc/PTI

Dubbing Union Minister Smriti Irani a "serial liar", the Congress alleged that she has "falsified records" of her educational qualifications and submitted contradictory affidavits to the EC for which she should be disqualified.

In a stinging attack on Irani, Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi, at a press meet, also sang the title track of the popular soap opera 'Kyunki saas bhi Kabhi bahu thi' by changing the lyrics to "qualification ke roop badalte hain". The attack came a day after the BJP candidate from Amethi LS seat submitted to the Election Commission that she did not complete her graduation from DU.

