Congress social media chief Divya Spandana booked for 'insulting' PM

A case was registered on Tuesday against at Congress social media chief Divya Spandana at the Gomtinagar Police Station

Divya Spandana. Pic/Instagram

Lucknow: Congress social media chief Divya Spandana was on Wednesday booked for allegedly posting an 'insulting' tweet against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A case was registered on Tuesday at the Gomtinagar Police Station in Lucknow, a police officer said.

"An FIR was registered against Divya Spandana under the Information Technology Act and relevant sections of the IPC," said Gomtinagar SHO DP Tiwari. The FIR was lodged on a complaint by lawyer Syed Rizwan Ahmed, who alleged that Spandana tweeted an "utterly insulting" post against the prime minister, he said.

In the complaint, Ahmed alleged that the post had the "potential to instigate hatred against Modi", the official added. Congress did not comment anything on the issue.

