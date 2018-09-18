Congress stakes claim to form alternative government in Goa

national

Manohar Parrikar, 62, who is suffering from a pancreatic ailment, is currently admitted in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi for treatment

This photo taken on March 14, 2017, shows Manohar Parikar attending a ceremony where he took the oath of office as the Goa CM. Pic/AFP

With Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar hospitalised, Goa's main Opposition, the Congress party, submitted a memorandum to Governor Mridula Sinha on Monday, staking claim to form an alternate government.

The move came at a time when the BJP high command has sent three senior leaders - Ram Lal, B L Santhosh and Vinay Puranik - here to meet the state party leaders and allies to take stock of the political situation.

Parrikar, 62, who is suffering from a pancreatic ailment, is currently admitted in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi for treatment. The Congress, which has 16 members in the 40-member state Assembly, submitted a memorandum to the Governor, urging her not to dissolve the Assembly and instead invite the party to form the government, said Leader of Opposition, Chandrakant Kavlekar.

'Goa govt stable'

BJP Ram Lal said the Goa government is stable and there was no demand for change in leadership at the a meeting called by BJP to take stock of the political situation in view of Parrikar's indisposition.

