Congress stalwart Vikhe Patil attends BJP workers' meet

Vikhe Patil

Senior Maharashtra Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil on Thursday attended a meeting chaired by his son and BJP candidate Sujay Vikhe Patil to review preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Ahmednagar Lok Sabha seat.

The Congress stalwart, who is currently the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, is likely to join the BJP in the presence of Modi at his rally on Friday, sources close to him said. The meeting of BJP workers was held in Ahmednagar. Sujay Vikhe Patil was earlier keen on being nominated by the Congress from the Ahmednagar constituency, which has traditionally been contested by its ally NCP.

He joined the BJP last month after the NCP refused to vacate the seat for his electoral debut, and was subsequently given a ticket by the saffron party. He is pitted against NCP's Sangram Jagtap in the Ahmednagar Lok Sabha seat.

