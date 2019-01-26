Congress supporters want to see Priyanka Gandhi contest from Mumbai

national

On slow simmer till now, poll pot starts boiling with Rahul Gandhi's sister's much-awaited entry to active politics

In this 2014 file photo Priyanka Gandhi with Rahul Gandhi during a road show in Amethi. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary of Uttar Pradesh East. Pic/PTI

Mathew Antony, Mumbai-based State Secretary Maharashtra and National Political Action Group Member, All India Professionals Congress (AIPC), on the party opening full throttle now for the elections with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's foray seen as a huge development.

Excerpts from an interview:

For experts, it was always a question of 'when' would Priyanka Gandhi enter politics, rather than 'if'...

It is an individual's call on whether or not to be in politics. This demonstrates Priyanka Gandhi's passion and commitment to serve the nation at a time when it is needed the most.

For Mumbai, how important is Priyanka Gandhi's foray? Is she going to campaign or have a larger presence in the city?

Every other Congress supporter would like either Rahul Gandhi or Priyanka Gandhi to contest from Mumbai. With 48 seats to the Lok Sabha, after UP, the second largest state Maharashtra has a large and significant role in the 2019 elections.



Mathew Antony

Is this the gambit that will have a seminal role in the forthcoming polls? Does Congress smell blood, if one can call it that?

The nation is angry with the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) reckless governance in the last five years, where an absolute majority to bring sweeping reforms and smooth administration was wasted. The Congress has been reaching out and listening to people on the ground, and have captured the anger in full. It will be a great injustice to the people of this country if we don't fight an aggressive battle to defenestrate the current government and get the country back in order.

React to the BJP jibe about family and dynastic politics...

It is just noise to be ignored.

Even outside the party, did Priyanka play a role even as an influencer?

Across continents, Twitter Trending was dominated by the news of her entry into politics, which leaves no room for any explanation on her influence across sections of society. However, the merits in her cannot be diluted or disregarded by attaching everything to the family.

React to accusations that the Congress is into appeasement for votes, and 'secularism' is simply an eyewash…

It was no mean task to keep the country united and build it to this level over the decades. We have had far more success that outweighs a few flaws here and there. The appeasement messaging is part of the propaganda and is divisive in nature.

Coming to Mumbai, Priya Dutt may step out of politics and you did say in that case, you want to contest from Mumbai's North Central seat…

As part of the internal process of candidate selection for the Lok Sabha, I have expressed my interest to be considered from the Mumbai North Central. I feel proud to share the experience, as an ordinary middle class educated professional. To have the opportunity to participate in the process is a demonstration of equal opportunity possibilities practised in the party.

