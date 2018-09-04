Congress: Telangana's puppet CM K Chandrasekhar Rao may have dropped early poll plans

national

Charging Rao with being a 'katputhli' (puppet) and 'slave' of Modi, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief spokesperson Sravan Dasoju said, the CM's "remote control" is with the PM

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao (L) shows a victory sign at a public rally at Pragati Nivedana Sabha, Telangana on Sunday. Pic/PTI

The Congress in Telangana on Monday claimed that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao may have dropped his plans to go for early Assembly elections in the state after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Election Commission did not back his idea.

Charging Rao with being a 'katputhli' (puppet) and 'slave' of Modi, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief spokesperson Sravan Dasoju said, the CM's "remote control" is with the PM, who did not say 'yes' to his idea of early poll. "It does not look like a possibility, he said, adding updated electoral rolls would be ready only by Oct-end.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever