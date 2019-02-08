Congress to initiate action against four rebel MLAs under Anti-Defection law

national

Siddaramaiah said the four MLAs had sent letters to him, saying they could not attend the entire budget session of the assembly

Cracking the whip, the Congress Legislature Party on Friday decided to initiate action against four party rebel MLAs under the Anti-Defection Law, CLP leader Siddaramaiah said. Briefing reporters after the CLP meet, Siddaramaiah said he would meet the Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar and urge

him to take action against Ramesh Jarkiholi, Umesh Jadhav, Mahesh Kumathali and B Nagendra.

He said barring the four and J N Ganesh, all other lawmakers attended the CLP meet.

Two MLAs Roshan Baig and BC Patil, who also did not participate, had taken prior permission, he said. Ganesh is declared absconding after an alleged brawl with a lawmaker colleague at a resort recently. Siddaramaiah said the four MLAs had sent letters to him, saying they could not attend the entire budget session of the assembly. "It is the unanimous decision of the CLP that I should go ahead with further action against them under the Anti-Defection Law," Siddaramaiah said.

He said sufficient opportunity was given to the four rebel MLAs after the January 18 CLP meet, which they skipped. The January 18 meeting was convened as a show of strength against the BJP's alleged bid to topple the Congress-JD(S) coalition government.

