Congress to move Supreme Court again

national

The Congress welcomed the verdict striking down certain provisions of the Aadhaar scheme, terming it a "slap" on the BJP's face, and said it will approach the apex court to reconsider the plea against passage of the legislation as a Money Bill

The Congress welcomed the verdict striking down certain provisions of the Aadhaar scheme, terming it a "slap" on the BJP's face, and said it will approach the apex court to reconsider the plea against passage of the legislation as a Money Bill.

The Opposition party said by scrapping the "draconian" Section 57 and the national security exception in the Aadhaar Act, the Supreme Court firmly put an end to a "mass surveillance exercise" being carried out under the guise of Aadhaar by the central government and the "grotesque distortion" of an idea conceived by the previous UPA dispensation.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever