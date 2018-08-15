Congress to Narendra Modi: Why silent on lynchings, atrocities against Dalits?

national

"The budget 2018 saw a drop from Rs 3,348 crore to Rs 3,000 crore for the post-matriculation scholarships for Scheduled Castes. Don't you think this restricts the equal opportunity to access quality education to these young students?" he said

On the eve of 72nd Independence Day, the Congress on Tuesday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his silence on mob lynchings and rising atrocities against the Dalits and minorities. "Modiji, you spoke highly of Baba Saheb Ambedkar during your recent speech in Rajya Sabha on Constitution Dbut, when will you speak up against the person who burnt the copy of the Constitution, or that means nothing to you?" said AICC Scheduled Castes Department Chairman Nitin Raut."

"Why did you fail to safeguard the interests of the SC/ST community and dilution of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989 by omission and commission by Additional Solicitor General of India?" "You have always given stress on 'Vikas'. Do you believe that our nation can develop without restoring Social Justice?" added Raut.

